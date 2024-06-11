Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 514,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,139,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $239.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $240.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

