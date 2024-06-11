Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,426 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises about 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,716.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 524,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 455,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

