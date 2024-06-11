Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 635 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,640,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,104,000 after acquiring an additional 234,883 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,122,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.71. 114,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,750. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

