Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.54. 27,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 87,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

