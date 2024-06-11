TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,255 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 0.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,518. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

