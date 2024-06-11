True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 786 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.1 %

WFG traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,564. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 1.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

