True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $68,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after buying an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $21,901,000. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,321,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. The company had a trading volume of 243,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.