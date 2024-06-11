True Wealth Design LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $5,881,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

