True Wealth Design LLC Invests $837,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 368,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,248. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

