True Wealth Design LLC Lowers Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 1,075,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

