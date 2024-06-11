True Wealth Design LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. 3,016,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.64 and its 200-day moving average is $248.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $264.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.