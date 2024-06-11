True Wealth Design LLC Sells 184 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 112.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.01. The company had a trading volume of 263,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average is $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

