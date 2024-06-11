Turbo (TURBO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $364.96 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Turbo has a market cap of $364.96 million and approximately $65.32 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Turbo has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00548981 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $86,037,497.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

