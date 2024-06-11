Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.57.

TWO opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

