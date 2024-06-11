U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7,412.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 675,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

