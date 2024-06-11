U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,894,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,882 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $5,881,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

