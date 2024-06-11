UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,464.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 221.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.49.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.