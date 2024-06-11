Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $227.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

