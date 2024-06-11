United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $600.79 Average PT from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $612.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $645.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.30. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $382.24 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

