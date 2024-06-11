UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Ethic Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,846,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.64. 2,212,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,624. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

