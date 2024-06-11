Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Lessened by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,023 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,595. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.5 %

UNM traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 1,156,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

