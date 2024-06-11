Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5777 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 1,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.