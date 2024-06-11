VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 376,034 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

