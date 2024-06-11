Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,739,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.81. The company had a trading volume of 109,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.