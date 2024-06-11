Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 3,133,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

