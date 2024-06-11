Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $90.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.