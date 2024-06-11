Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. 565,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

