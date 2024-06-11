Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $475,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.64. 4,021,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,231. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $493.66. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

