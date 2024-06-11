Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,834,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,940,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.53. 4,017,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.78. The company has a market capitalization of $447.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $493.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

