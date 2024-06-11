Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Holdings Cut by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,588 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up 3.0% of Braidwell LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $81,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,764.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $188,508.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,643 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 414,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,302. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.