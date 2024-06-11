Verge Trading 15% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Verge has a market capitalization of $83.03 million and $4.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,324.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00662660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00114756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00038116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00258162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

