Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $481.44. 644,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.38 and its 200 day moving average is $415.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $331.87 and a 1-year high of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

