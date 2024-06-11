Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 13th

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,569. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $207,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $295,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $585,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

