Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.99.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

