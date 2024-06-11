Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Up 4.1%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.72. 573,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 920,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The stock has a market cap of $852.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.