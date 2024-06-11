Virtus Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NCV opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

