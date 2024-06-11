Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 535 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $11,908,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in 3M by 74.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

