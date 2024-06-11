Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 6,235 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.64% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

