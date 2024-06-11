Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFF. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $22,783,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $22,839,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 783,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 292,671 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 186,841 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $5,592,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

