Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.