Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.80% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

JAVA opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

