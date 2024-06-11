Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

