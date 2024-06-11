Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

