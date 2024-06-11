Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,354 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

