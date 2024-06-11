Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 27,429 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,429 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.48% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS SHYD opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

