Vista Investment Management Boosts Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

