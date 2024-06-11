Vista Investment Management Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vista Investment Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,839. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

