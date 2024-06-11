Vista Investment Management Has $920,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,151 shares of company stock worth $6,456,599. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $210.83. 131,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

