Vista Investment Management Takes $455,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,027,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,764,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock remained flat at $80.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The stock has a market cap of $590.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $86.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

