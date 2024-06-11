Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Insider Henry Townsing Sells 300,000 Shares

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Townsing sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.44), for a total value of A$654,000.00 ($433,112.58).

Henry Townsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Henry Townsing sold 100,000 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.39), for a total transaction of A$210,000.00 ($139,072.85).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Henry Townsing 300,000 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock.

Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vita Life Sciences Increases Dividend

Vita Life Sciences Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vita Life Sciences’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Vita Life Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritionals; urinary health; weight management; immunity; skin, hair, and nails; liver and digestion; fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum; blood sugar management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidants; bones, joints, and muscles; and eye health.

