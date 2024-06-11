Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Insider Henry Townsing Sells 300,000 Shares

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Townsing sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.44), for a total value of A$654,000.00 ($433,112.58).
Henry Townsing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Henry Townsing sold 100,000 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.39), for a total transaction of A$210,000.00 ($139,072.85).
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Henry Townsing 300,000 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritionals; urinary health; weight management; immunity; skin, hair, and nails; liver and digestion; fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum; blood sugar management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidants; bones, joints, and muscles; and eye health.
